Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $510,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Amundi raised its position in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGTFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

