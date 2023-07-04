DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,330 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

