DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

