DnB Asset Management AS Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

