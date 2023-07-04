Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Dominari Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of DOMH stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.
Dominari Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dominari
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.