Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dominari Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DOMH stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

