DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

