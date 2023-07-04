Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
Shares of DYNT opened at $0.76 on Monday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.