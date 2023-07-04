Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

