Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Eaton stock opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

