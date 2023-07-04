eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

eBay stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.