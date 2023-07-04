Edmp Inc. Acquires 1,317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.