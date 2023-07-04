Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.