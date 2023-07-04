Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

