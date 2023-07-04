Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -1.50.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

