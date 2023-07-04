Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America cut their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.31 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -510.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Embraer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

