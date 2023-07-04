Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,167 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

