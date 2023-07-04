Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,657 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

