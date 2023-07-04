Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $301,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average is $357.10. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $405.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

