Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $324,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

