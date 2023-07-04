Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $489,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

