Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $532,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $519.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.