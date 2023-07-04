Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $543,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

