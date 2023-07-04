Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

