Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

