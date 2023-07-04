Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe stock opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day moving average of $376.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

