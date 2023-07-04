Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,374 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

