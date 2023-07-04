Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 19,226 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
CSX Stock Up 0.7 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
