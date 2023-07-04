Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $393.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.65 and a 200-day moving average of $367.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.