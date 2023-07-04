Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $491,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

KEY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

