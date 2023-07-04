Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

