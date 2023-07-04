Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $229.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

