Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $32,141,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

