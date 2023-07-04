Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

