Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

