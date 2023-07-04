Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $189.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

