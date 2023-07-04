Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

