Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 266,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,306,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.4% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

