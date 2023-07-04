Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 684,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 668,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

