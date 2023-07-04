Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

