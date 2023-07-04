Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in VMware by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

