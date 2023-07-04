Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $250.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average is $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

