Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GE opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

