Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.