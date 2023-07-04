Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.