Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

