Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.