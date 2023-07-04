Field & Main Bank Sells 155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 309,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

