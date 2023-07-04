Financial Analysis: Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) versus U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Free Report) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yamato and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Yamato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Yamato.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22 U.S. Xpress Enterprises $2.16 billion 0.15 -$43.99 million ($1.13) -5.43

This table compares Yamato and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yamato has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Xpress Enterprises. U.S. Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamato and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises -2.75% -23.61% -4.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Yamato

(Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services. Its BIZ-Logistics segment provides intercompany logistics services to B2B supply-chain management market. The company's Home Convenience segment offers lifestyle support services, including moving and household effects delivery services. Its e-Business segment provides information services comprising ASP services and information systems development for business markets. The company's Financial segment offers settlement and collection services to customers and business customers. Its Autoworks segment provides vehicle maintenance and fuel supply services for transport companies. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

(Free Report)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides asset-light freight brokerage services, where loads are contracted to third-party carriers. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its asset-based truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its asset-light freight brokerage network. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of approximately 7,200 tractors and 14,400 trailers, including 1,000 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.