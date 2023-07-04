Financial Comparison: Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) and Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) and Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wendy’s and Amergent Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 0 11 7 0 2.39 Amergent Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendy’s currently has a consensus price target of $25.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Wendy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Amergent Hospitality Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 8.42% 44.37% 3.53% Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wendy’s and Amergent Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wendy’s and Amergent Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.14 billion 2.15 $177.37 million $0.84 25.95 Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Amergent Hospitality Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Wendy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Amergent Hospitality Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States. It also operates gaming machines in Portland, Oregon under license from the Oregon Lottery Commission. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

