Financial Contrast: American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) versus Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 10.80% -128.55% 17.54% American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Philip Morris International and American Heritage International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 1 1 8 0 2.70 American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $111.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%.

This table compares Philip Morris International and American Heritage International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.89 $9.05 billion $5.59 17.62 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats American Heritage International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HBLENDS, EETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 73 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

