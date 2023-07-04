Financial Review: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 301.79%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.34, suggesting a potential upside of 119.85%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Sunworks has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $168.64 million 0.24 -$28.21 million ($0.77) -1.45 ESS Tech $890,000.00 263.64 -$77.97 million ($0.61) -2.49

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -15.65% -40.44% -23.01% ESS Tech -7,437.68% -59.78% -49.15%

Summary

Sunworks beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

